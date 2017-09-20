The amazing year boxing has been having continued this past weekend with the collision of boxing's most talented middleweights, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Alvarez is boxing's biggest star and has beaten some of the biggest names of the sport, with the exception of Floyd "Money" Mayweather who handed him his sole defeat early on in his career. Golovkin is an absolute machine who has knocked out nearly all men who have stepped into the ring with him. When news broke that Alvarez and Golovkin would finally be going one on one, boxing purists were finally excited to see a bout in which the best in the world got the opportunity to square off, a rarity in combat sports.

The fight itself, however, didn't live up to expectations when it came to the scorecards. After a hard hitting fight that went back-and-forth in the early rounds, Golovkin clearly took control of the bout for the majority of the right, seemingly winning a decision.

When the judges read their scorecards, however, a controversial Majority Draw decision was reached, sparking outrage in the combat sports world. Immediately after the fight talk of a rematch began to determine who the true champion at middleweight was, and per a report from ESPN, those discussions have already begun.

Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler believes that a rematch between Alvarez and his fighter is owed to the fans after what happened this past weekend (quotes via Uproxx):

“Fans are demanding the rematch. They want a clear winner, which we thought was GGG. But I think Gennady and Canelo owe the fans the rematch and, frankly, for the sport of boxing to right to the bad decision we saw last Saturday.

"So I’ll sit down with Eric. We had a preliminary conversation to touch base, and HBO definitely thinks we need to do an immediate rematch.

"They feel the event is red hot and everybody is talking about it. With the ticket sales and the projected numbers for the pay-per-view, and also how great of a fight it was, they all make it obvious to do a rematch.”

What are your thoughts on a rematch between Alvarez and Golovkin being discussed for Cinco De Mayo of next year? Are you interested in how it would go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

