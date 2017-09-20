Everybody has bad days at the office, when absolutely nothing goes your way – just ask Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In fact, his performance away to Leicester City was something of a disaster as Liverpool were dumped out of the Carabao Cup. Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani killed off the Reds in a 2-0 victory.

Yet the visitors could have been out of sight by half-time. Oxlade-Chamberlain had a close call of his own but missed the chance to open his Liverpool account when his point-blank effort was deflected over the bar.

Then the individual errors began to creep in and it started with his corner taking duties.

The 24-year-old wasted a brilliant opportunity for Liverpool when he completely scuffed a corner delivery that didn’t make it past the first man. It’s fair to say Arsenal fans let him have it on Twitter after the embarrassing error.

That was just the beginning, though, with social media becoming awash of torrid clips of the Liverpool man as he continued to flop at the King Power Stadium.

The pressure on his shoulders has never been helped by the fact Jurgen Klopp forked out £40 million for his services. Furthermore, the Ox also rejected Chelsea in a bid to progress to the central midfield position he loves.

Klopp might be appetised by the idea of reverting Oxlade-Chamberlain as a wing-back after the Leicester showing, however.

For all the AWOL back heels and woeful set pieces, the Englishman’s attempt to channel his inner Steven Gerrard in the second half was the lowest moment of his terrible outing.

No diagonal ball is easy but you could imagine this is the type of switch Gerrard, Paul Scholes and even Paul Pogba could execute in their sleep.

Oxlade-Chamberlain on the other hand, managed to hook his delivery horribly and watch it arrive 20-yards behind its intended target. It’s a sorry attempt and an abrupt end to a rare Liverpool act in the second half.

Considering the league cup clash was his first start for the club, it seems almost certain that the 24-year-old will return to the bench at the weekend.

Interestingly, it’s another trip to the King Power Stadium adorning the fixture list and thus a chance for Oxlade-Chamberlain to exercise his demons from the bench.

As long as he can handle the 140-character banter from Arsenal fans for the next four days, that is.

