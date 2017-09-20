Legendary forward Leo Messi stole the show once again as Barcelona crushed Eibar 6-1 in La Liga on Tuesday night.

The out-of-sorts Luis Suarez was benched and the 30-year-old Argentine superstar scored four goals, taking his tally for the season to nine in just five games.

Messi, having scored 12 in all competitions, is already a massive favourite to win the 2017/18 Pichichi Trophy.

Ronaldo, set to return against Real Betis on Wednesday night, has missed the first five La Liga games of the season following a push on the referee in the Spanish Super Cup.

Messi has outscored almost every team in the Spanish top division after five rounds - only Real Sociedad's entire squad can keep up with him thus far.

"You always think when he gets the ball that only good things can happen for the team," said his manager Ernesto Valverde last week.

"I suffered a lot when I had to face him and now I'm enjoying him. He was heavily involved in everything [against Juventus]."

Messi's individual highlights v Eibar

Paulinho and Denis Suarez were on the scoresheet for Barcelona but the night most definitely belonged to Messi.

Considered to be the greatest player of all-time by many, Messi broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the first half before later netting three more from open play.

Each of his goals were brilliant in their own way - Messi simply does not know how to score bad goals.

As long as Messi is around, there's plenty of life to Barcelona in the post-Neymar era.

The Catalan giants are top with 15 points, five clear of second-place Sevilla but having played a game more.

Many experts were suggesting Barcelona would struggle this season but the early weeks suggest they have improved.

Despite beating Juventus last week, Valverde's first real test of the domestic season will come on October 14th when they visit Atletico Madrid in their new stadium.

