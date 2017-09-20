It’s just over two years since Jordan Henderson was appointed Liverpool captain.

The former Sunderland midfielder took the armband from Steven Gerrard, who left a huge void after he departed Anfield. Filling that void, left by arguably the club’s greatest ever player, was never going to be easy.

"I'm absolutely delighted and proud. It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named as the captain of this football club,” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website at the time. "When Steven wasn't in the team last season, I tried to do the best I could when I stepped in and took the armband. Now I'll be looking to carry that on and continue to grow as a captain.

"I'll look to give my best all of the time, put the team firmly first and try to give them - or help them with - whatever they need from me."

While Henderson has always given 100 per cent for the Reds, some fans believe his best simply isn’t good enough.

Does this video speak the truth about Henderson?

One fan uploaded a video to YouTube back in February titled ‘Liverpool Need to Replace Henderson’, in which the midfielder’s weaknesses were closely scrutinised.

Here’s what it argues…

Henderson's defensive stats are 'misleading'

It begins by explaining that Henderson’s defensive stats are misleading. We’re also told that Henderson’s inferior interceptions stats when compared to N’Golo Kante and Idrissa Gueye could be an indication that the England midfielder’s defensive positioning isn’t up to scratch.

Henderson's passing ability 'deceives' some fans

The video then touches on Henderson’s ability to play a long pass. We all know he’s capable of spraying a cross-field ball.

However, the video argues that this particular quality deceives some fans into believing Henderson is a better footballer than he actually is.

Henderson versus 'world-class' midfielders

The YouTuber claims that players like Marco Verratti and Sergio Busquets - world-class midfielders - can produce line-splitting passes, something Henderson ‘rarely does’.

Henderson's 'poor' touch and technique

The video then moves onto Henderson’s supposedly poor technique and first touch, which means he ‘struggles to cope with high pressure’ from opposition teams.

He can't burst through the lines like Kante

And then we’re informed about Henderson’s inability to ‘carry the ball through the lines’ if such an opportunity arises, unlike players such as Kante and Fernandinho.

Henderson is 'too safe' on the ball

And finally, we’re told Henderson is too safe when he gets the ball, often shirking responsibility and taking the easy option too often.

Video: Henderson not good enough for Liverpool?

Watch it in full here...

More Liverpool fans seem to be agreeing with the video

The video split opinion when it was first uploaded, with many Liverpool fans springing to the defence of the 27-year-old.

However, following his disappointing performance against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, it seems more fans are beginning to believe this video speaks the truth about their captain…

Liverpool fans react to Henderson's performance v Leicester

Meanwhile, this was the reaction to his performance from Liverpool fans on Twitter…

