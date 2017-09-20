Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Jordan Henderson.

Video showing Jordan Henderson's major weaknesses emerges after Leicester defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s just over two years since Jordan Henderson was appointed Liverpool captain.

The former Sunderland midfielder took the armband from Steven Gerrard, who left a huge void after he departed Anfield. Filling that void, left by arguably the club’s greatest ever player, was never going to be easy.

"I'm absolutely delighted and proud. It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named as the captain of this football club,” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website at the time. "When Steven wasn't in the team last season, I tried to do the best I could when I stepped in and took the armband. Now I'll be looking to carry that on and continue to grow as a captain.

Article continues below

"I'll look to give my best all of the time, put the team firmly first and try to give them - or help them with - whatever they need from me."

While Henderson has always given 100 per cent for the Reds, some fans believe his best simply isn’t good enough.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Does this video speak the truth about Henderson?

One fan uploaded a video to YouTube back in February titled ‘Liverpool Need to Replace Henderson’, in which the midfielder’s weaknesses were closely scrutinised.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

Here’s what it argues…

Henderson's defensive stats are 'misleading'

It begins by explaining that Henderson’s defensive stats are misleading. We’re also told that Henderson’s inferior interceptions stats when compared to N’Golo Kante and Idrissa Gueye could be an indication that the England midfielder’s defensive positioning isn’t up to scratch.

p1bqf2pkpn5em1sq497u1l56eia9.jpg

Henderson's passing ability 'deceives' some fans

The video then touches on Henderson’s ability to play a long pass. We all know he’s capable of spraying a cross-field ball.

p1bqf2s3ik1sde12is75bmnmb0b.jpg

However, the video argues that this particular quality deceives some fans into believing Henderson is a better footballer than he actually is.

Henderson versus 'world-class' midfielders

The YouTuber claims that players like Marco Verratti and Sergio Busquets - world-class midfielders - can produce line-splitting passes, something Henderson ‘rarely does’.

p1bqf2tl2p1skr1jktft6bi61beod.jpg

Henderson's 'poor' touch and technique

The video then moves onto Henderson’s supposedly poor technique and first touch, which means he ‘struggles to cope with high pressure’ from opposition teams.

p1bqf2v78l1ija1onsgkr9s4qdpf.jpg

He can't burst through the lines like Kante

And then we’re informed about Henderson’s inability to ‘carry the ball through the lines’ if such an opportunity arises, unlike players such as Kante and Fernandinho.

p1bqf312l3vd51idae8o5qbapqh.jpg

Henderson is 'too safe' on the ball

And finally, we’re told Henderson is too safe when he gets the ball, often shirking responsibility and taking the easy option too often.

p1bqf32o801d8hj5a109a1vof18s8j.jpg

Video: Henderson not good enough for Liverpool?

Watch it in full here...

More Liverpool fans seem to be agreeing with the video

The video split opinion when it was first uploaded, with many Liverpool fans springing to the defence of the 27-year-old.

However, following his disappointing performance against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, it seems more fans are beginning to believe this video speaks the truth about their captain…

p1bqf363evkihti09pa1nmdo5nl.jpg

p1bqf37erm1t0e1pguqqu1c61vran.jpg

p1bqf37lkj12f69gc10681h2g16i7p.jpg

Liverpool fans react to Henderson's performance v Leicester

Meanwhile, this was the reaction to his performance from Liverpool fans on Twitter…

Is Jordan Henderson good enough to captain Liverpool? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Football
Liverpool

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again