Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Liverpool.

Man United fans were all taking aim at one man after Liverpool's 2-0 defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite being outplayed for much of the game, Leicester City knocked Liverpool out the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani secured a 2-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's men.

“The story of this game is really easy to tell,” the Liverpool manager said after the 2-0 defeat.

Article continues below

“We were the much better team in the first half, we didn’t score – that’s sometimes part of football. It was unlucky in one or two moments, maybe not clinical enough in others. But as long as we concede goals like we conceded today again, then it is quite difficult."

Liverpool have now failed to win in each of their last four outings, having previously lost 5-0 to Manchester City and drawn with Sevilla and Burnley.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Despite thrashing Arsenal 4-0 before the international break, the pressure is certainly beginning to mount on the eccentric German manager.

Eighth in the table, Liverpool must return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Klopp, 50, joined the Reds two years ago following an incredible seven-year stint at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

FBL-GER-CUP-DORTMUND-WOLFSBURG

Many - especially Arsenal fans - were mocking the woeful performance of Liverpool's club record signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but Manchester United fans on Twitter found a different target to ridicule.

Red Devils supporters, enjoying Liverpool's surprise cup exit, were drawing comparisons between Klopp and David Moyes's records.

Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier League

We've collated some of the best tweets from United fans below.

Absolutely brutal!

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is close to breaking Sir Alex Ferguson's incredible home record.

The former Chelsea boss has gone 33 games unbeaten a Old Trafford, just four short of Ferguson's 37 game record set in 2011.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-EVERTON

United remain unbeaten so far this season and sit top of the table alongside their "noisy neighbours" Manchester City.

Mourinho welcomes Burton Albion to Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup and a tricky Saturday fixture at Southampton awaits.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again