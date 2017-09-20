Despite being outplayed for much of the game, Leicester City knocked Liverpool out the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani secured a 2-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's men.

“The story of this game is really easy to tell,” the Liverpool manager said after the 2-0 defeat.

“We were the much better team in the first half, we didn’t score – that’s sometimes part of football. It was unlucky in one or two moments, maybe not clinical enough in others. But as long as we concede goals like we conceded today again, then it is quite difficult."

Liverpool have now failed to win in each of their last four outings, having previously lost 5-0 to Manchester City and drawn with Sevilla and Burnley.

Despite thrashing Arsenal 4-0 before the international break, the pressure is certainly beginning to mount on the eccentric German manager.

Eighth in the table, Liverpool must return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Klopp, 50, joined the Reds two years ago following an incredible seven-year stint at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Many - especially Arsenal fans - were mocking the woeful performance of Liverpool's club record signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but Manchester United fans on Twitter found a different target to ridicule.

Red Devils supporters, enjoying Liverpool's surprise cup exit, were drawing comparisons between Klopp and David Moyes's records.

We've collated some of the best tweets from United fans below.

Absolutely brutal!

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is close to breaking Sir Alex Ferguson's incredible home record.

The former Chelsea boss has gone 33 games unbeaten a Old Trafford, just four short of Ferguson's 37 game record set in 2011.

United remain unbeaten so far this season and sit top of the table alongside their "noisy neighbours" Manchester City.

Mourinho welcomes Burton Albion to Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup and a tricky Saturday fixture at Southampton awaits.

