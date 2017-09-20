Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

cavani neymar.

What PSG have done to stop Neymar and Edinson Cavani arguing over penalties and free-kicks

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paris Saint-Germain fans must have felt embarrassed by the scenes that marred their team’s 2-0 victory over Lyon at the weekend.

Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Dani Alves were involved in a pathetic squabble over which of them should take a free-kick.

Then, towards the end of the second half, Neymar tried to take a penalty off Cavani while the Uruguayan striker was placing the ball on the spot.

Article continues below

Reports claimed the two players were involved in a dressing room bust-up which required Thiago Silva to step in and intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Cavani was photographed leaving the Parc des Princes just 20 minutes after the final whistle while Neymar is understood to have unfollowed his fellow South American on Instagram. How petty.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Emery shirked responsibility after the match

PSG boss Unai Emery shirked responsibility for the issue after the match, insisting the players should be able to work things out between themselves.

The Spanish coach clearly doesn’t want to upset either last season’s top scorer of the club’s new record signing.

"The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar," Emery said after the match, per Goal. "It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

"Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties that are coming in, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

PSG have now come up with a solution

Multiple sources suggested the pair’s existing goal bonus structures were the reason why they were both so keen to take the set-pieces.

However, PSG have now come up with a solution to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future.

According to Spanish newspaper AS - per The Sun - PSG’s new structure will encourage the forwards to work together.

A clause will let them combine goals and assists into one bonus, rather than a one-off bonus for goals or assists.

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-LYON

Subsequently, both players will move closer towards their bonus by setting up their teammates - as if they need the extra cash…

Whether or not it will have the desired effect remains to be seen.

Both Neymar and Cavani will be desperate to end up as the team’s top goalscorer at the end of the season, for reasons of pride as much as the financial incentive.

Is there enough room at PSG for both Neymar and Cavani? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Angel di Maria
Football
Edinson Cavani
Angel di Maria

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again