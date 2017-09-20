Paris Saint-Germain fans must have felt embarrassed by the scenes that marred their team’s 2-0 victory over Lyon at the weekend.

Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Dani Alves were involved in a pathetic squabble over which of them should take a free-kick.

Then, towards the end of the second half, Neymar tried to take a penalty off Cavani while the Uruguayan striker was placing the ball on the spot.

Reports claimed the two players were involved in a dressing room bust-up which required Thiago Silva to step in and intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Cavani was photographed leaving the Parc des Princes just 20 minutes after the final whistle while Neymar is understood to have unfollowed his fellow South American on Instagram. How petty.

Emery shirked responsibility after the match

PSG boss Unai Emery shirked responsibility for the issue after the match, insisting the players should be able to work things out between themselves.

The Spanish coach clearly doesn’t want to upset either last season’s top scorer of the club’s new record signing.

"The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar," Emery said after the match, per Goal. "It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

"Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties that are coming in, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

PSG have now come up with a solution

Multiple sources suggested the pair’s existing goal bonus structures were the reason why they were both so keen to take the set-pieces.

However, PSG have now come up with a solution to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future.

According to Spanish newspaper AS - per The Sun - PSG’s new structure will encourage the forwards to work together.

A clause will let them combine goals and assists into one bonus, rather than a one-off bonus for goals or assists.

Subsequently, both players will move closer towards their bonus by setting up their teammates - as if they need the extra cash…

Whether or not it will have the desired effect remains to be seen.

Both Neymar and Cavani will be desperate to end up as the team’s top goalscorer at the end of the season, for reasons of pride as much as the financial incentive.

