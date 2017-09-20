Following on from England’s emphatic victory over West Indies in the first One-Day international, Alex Hales has got himself in a Twitter spat with former player Tino Best.

The West Indian fast bowler tweeted that he would have loved to have a bowl at Hales in his prime, and said that instead of facing 84mph, he would be facing 90mph+.

“Wish I had bowl at this one Hales bk then let's see u pulling at 90+ not 84mph lol 😂 would of enjoyed cracking that Nut hahah”

At first, it looked like a solid tweet from Best, but then it soon became clear that he was forgetting about something.

He clearly forgot that he has actually bowled against Hales, and the Englishman was quick to remind him of that.

Hales reminded the fast bowler that they had played each other before, back in 2010, and even then, the 28-year-old Englishman did not think that much of Best.

“😂 I faced you in 2010 mate in your peak. You literally couldn't land it on the cut strip #90mphDross,” Hales tweeted.

England's impressive ODI victory came after their defeat to West Indies in a T20 game at the weekend.

The 28-year-old was the top scorer on the night for England with 43 – the best managed on the night by any English player.

England last played the West Indies in the T20 format 17 months ago in Kolkata during the T20 World Cup final, but this was nothing like that night.

17 months ago saw the West Indies behind by 19 runs with four balls remaining – they scored sixes on every single one of them.

No, the match at the Emirates riverside was a dank and cold Autumnal evening, in which Carlos Braithwaite, the tourist captain, said after the match: “We have definitely played in warmer conditions.

“It was soft underfoot and dangerous, we thought.

“We had a chat with the umpires, they roped the outfield a bit and then there was an agreement that if it continued to be unsafe and anything drastic happened we would call it quits. Fortunately, nothing happened and cricket was the winner.”

