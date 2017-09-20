Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal on August 27 seems a lifetime ago.

Since then, the Reds have lost 5-0 to Manchester City, drew 2-2 to Sevilla in the Champions League, held 1-1 against Burnley at Anfield and crashed out of the League Cup 2-0 to Leicester.

Despite dominating in three of those four matches, Jurgen Klopp’s side just haven’t been able to make their chances count.

But rather than the strikers being blamed for their lack of proficiency, it’s the leaky defence that is being heavily criticised.

Klopp failed to sign a defender during the summer transfer window, despite his pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

And the same ugly problems are rearing their head this season.

Even Klopp has had enough.

Klopp is "sick"

"With the second one it is a throw-in again," Klopp said after the Leicester match.

"Everyone can imagine we know how to defend them but obviously we don’t do it, because always somebody else is doing it. It doesn’t feel too cool but it’s the truth.

“The game changes in moments like this – you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side. But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick.”

And it seems Jamie Carragher has also had enough.

Carragher has noticed something

During the 2-0 loss to Leicester, he tweeted: “Opposition throw in with everyone in position & concede 5 seconds later! Same as Saturday!!”

Carragher is referring to Scott Arfield's strike at Anfield to put Burnley ahead on Satuday and Islam Slimani's goal for Leicester to make it 2-0 on Tuesday night.

While you can't see Burnley take their throw-in, the Clarets had one in a very similar position to Leicester before making their way up the pitch to score.

Take a look at the two goals and you’ll see exactly what he means:

At least Liverpool don’t have to wait too long to exert revenge on Leicester - just a few days in fact.

That’s because Klopp’s side will play Leicester at the King Power Stadium once again on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

If they concede from a throw-in once again, though, the reaction from both Klopp and Carragher is sure to be very interesting indeed.

