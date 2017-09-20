Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen thinks Sebastian Vettel should face sanction for the crash in Singapore

Belgian-Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen is widely considered to be one of Formula Ones best young prospects on the circuit right now.

The teenager does share some parallels with rival Sebastian Vettel, both of their respective careers took off with Red Bull racing. Vettel did have a stint with Sauber as a test driver and started his first GP with them in 2007 at the USA Grand Prix, but the German won four titles with Red Bull.

At 19-years-old, Verstappen has only known life with the UK based, Austrian licenced F1 team, the aforementioned Red Bull, whilst the big F1 teams have been linked with the Belgian-Dutchman.

Nevertheless, Verstappen has said that he felt Vettel could have stopped the dramatic crash at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend if he had been thinking about his championship dog-fight with Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton.

"Vettel is fighting for the championship, so you don't need to take so much risk if you know that Hamilton starts fifth," the Red Bull driver said.

"If this would have been with Hamilton then it would have been a completely different story. From his [Vettel's] side, I don't understand that something like this happens."

It’s not the first time this season that Vettel has found himself in a spot of bother with the F1 authorities.

Back in July, the four-time world champion escaped a serious sanction against him for the shunt he did on Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Who is the Formula One governing body’s president? Why it’s none other than former Ferrari team Principal Jean Todt - read into that what you will.

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

It’s something Verstappen’s father has done. Jos Verstappen had an eight-year career in F1 with Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows, and Minard.

"He does deserve it -- I really think he does,” the elder Verstappen said.

"But they won't be too quick to do that, because he already got a warning [from Baku].

“If he gets a penalty now then I think they would also need to suspend him for a race, so this might but be another political game and deemed a racing incident. But I don't think that would be fair.

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying

"If you look at the images, Raikkonen comes to the right and steers in.

“But if you look at the footage more closely, you can also see that Vettel comes to the left, and Max is in between them. He can't go the left and he can't go to the right. You can hardly blame Max for any of this."

No you can’t, just as you can’t expect Vettel to face any further sanction for his latest infringement by the FIA.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
