Liverpool were eliminated from the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Despite beating Arsenal 4-0 in August, the Reds have failed to win any of their last four outings and are on the verge of going into crisis.

They were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City before underwhelming draws against Sevilla and Burnley at Anfield.

He failed to sign key target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and Jurgen Klopp was furious at the defensive display against Leicester.

“The story of this game is really easy to tell,” the Liverpool manager said after the 2-0 defeat.

“We were the much better team in the first half, we didn’t score – that’s sometimes part of football. It was unlucky in one or two moments, maybe not clinical enough in others. But as long as we concede goals like we conceded today again, then it is quite difficult.

"I’m sick of goals like this. They scored too easily and we didn’t push up together for the first. I can say it one time or 1,000 so it’s not nice to concede these goals."

Manchester United fans were taking the opportunity to troll the eccentric German on Twitter.

Legendary Liverpool defender John Arne Riise spent seven years at Anfield and you can find him today sharing his opinion on social media.

The 36-year-old retired from football in 2016 but his furious tweet on Tuesday night suggests he still think he can do a better job than "certain players".

Riise once scored this absolute belter of a free-kick against Manchester United.

Captain Jordan Henderson has received plenty of criticism on Twitter whilst the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jon Flanagan may be well advised to stay off social media for a few days too.

Riise noted the lack of determination in the Liverpool ranks and supporters may struggle to disagree that the Norwegian left-back, famed for his powerful left-foot, could do a better job than some of Tuesday night's performers.

Liverpool will be out for revenge on Saturday when they face a rematch with Leicester City in the Premier League.

Eighth in the table, anything other than a Liverpool win will certainly pile the pressure on Klopp.

