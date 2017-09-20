Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

What Alex Ferguson said about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2011

Liverpool’s League Cup clash against Leicester on Tuesday night was supposed to be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s chance to prove everyone why Jurgen Klopp spent £35 million on him.

The midfielder has had to make do with substitute appearances since making the move from Arsenal but was handed a start by Klopp at the King Power Stadium.

But his performance was underwhelming, to say at least during the 2-0 defeat.

The Liverpool Echo gave him a 4/10 for his full debut as he struggled throughout the 90 minutes.

Of course, it’s easy to forget that Oxlade-Chamberlain is still only 24-years-old after the career he's already had.

The former Southampton player has always been considered to have ‘potential’ but it’s about time he starts showing it.

It was because of his promise that Arsenal signed him from the Saints for £15 million back in 2011.

But during his six seasons at the Emirates Stadium, he never really progressed much as a player.

But six years ago at the age of 17, Oxlade-Chamberlain was a sought-after player. There were plenty of clubs interested in snapping up the youngster from Southampton’s famed academy - including Sir Alex Ferguson.

Southampton v Manchester United - FA Cup 4th Round

Ferguson's comments on Oxlade-Chamberlain

In charge of Manchester United, Ferguson was keen to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain to the club - and even sung his praises when asked about the possibility of signing him.

"Alex Chamberlain is only young but he has potential," said Ferguson.

"Southampton have done very well bringing young players through over the years.

"He is another one along with Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott. Before that they had the Wallace brothers and Alan Shearer.

"They have been good at that. They have done a lot right.”

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Various reports at the time suggested that Ferguson was very keen to add Oxlade-Chamberlain to his squad but was eventually beaten by Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.

Six years on and United fans will probably be glad Ferguson didn’t make a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain in the end.

Instead, the player finds himself at rivals Liverpool and is still looking to fulfil that potential that Ferguson and everyone else thought he had.

At the age of 24, though, he still has plenty of time to do so.

