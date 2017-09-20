Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his third consecutive and seventh overall victory at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

The 32-year-old and his teammate Valtteri Bottas took their chance to extend Mercedes’ lead over Ferrari to 102 points after Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen crashed out on the first lap at Marina Bay.

The result also saw Hamilton put a 28-point buffer between himself and Vettel in the drivers standings with just six races left on the calendar.

Fortune certainly favoured the German team in Singapore where they were gifted the kind of luck that’s unlikely to come their way again in the near future.

Even with handy advantages in both the drivers and constructors stakes, Hamilton believes Mercedes will need plenty more things to go their way if they’re to complete a clean sweep this season.

He claims while the current car is being tweaked to overcome some of its flaws, the upgrades are unlikely to be ready until 2018.

“We understand what we can do, potentially for the future, to make it better. It won't happen with this car; potentially for the next one,” Hamilton told motorsport.com.

“We've just got to make sure when we do it that it doesn't make it worse, because it's actually pretty good elsewhere.

“I think this weekend really showed the strengths and weaknesses of our car and the characteristics.

“In the dry conditions we were nowhere, so to come to probably our weakest circuit, perhaps second to Monaco, and win is obviously a great result. We've got to stay on our toes and keep trying to extract everything out of this car.”

Despite amassing 12 wins at the six remaining events throughout his decade-long career, Hamilton is wary of the upcoming circuits will challenge the Mercedes car.

"Malaysia, I think we should be OK," he said.

"Then we have Japan, high downforce circuit, could be close – [the] Red Bulls are very, very strong at that circuit, it won't definitely be our strongest circuit.

"Austin, I think we'll be fine. I think Brazil would be a place where these guys will be particularly strong. Ferrari will be particularly strong. Honestly, I think it's going to be very close in the next races.

"It's hard to predict. Maybe when you go to Mexico, for example, you've put your maximum downforce on, but because it's so high [in altitude] there's little drag and maybe the cars that have a bit more downforce might just have the edge on us.

"But it's all hearsay. We'll find out when we get there."

