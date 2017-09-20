Report: Former NFL defender Charles Tillman pursuing career with the FBI

After retiring from the NFL following the 2015 season, former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman spent last year as a commentator for FOX Sports.

Now, though, he may be considering another career change, with this one having nothing to do with football.

After working closely with Chicago-area law-enforcement officials during offseasons, Tillman is interested in getting into the field.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Tillman has his sights set on a career with the FBI, which is certainly unusual for former NFL players:

"The former Chicago Bears cornerback recently began training to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, multiple individuals told the Tribune, including a high-ranking law enforcement source who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter," the report states.

However, officially, FBI personnel matters can't be commented on publicly, an FBI official told the Tribune:

"We don't speak about personnel matters," special agent Garrett Croon, a spokesman for the Chicago bureau, told the Tribune.

The FBI mandates that prospective special agents receive training between the ages of 23 and 37, and Tillman turns 37 in February, so time is ticking if he wants to embark on an FBI career, but it sounds like he's already taking the necessary steps to get into the organization.

Dave Wannstedt, a former Bears coach who worked with Tillman at FOX last season, said Tillman is a great person to work with and one of the best people he's ever met:

"First-class," Wannstedt said. "What a guy. Charles Tillman is as good as they come and I had a great time working with him."

In fact, Wannstedt himself said he once pursued an FBI career, back when he wasn't sure if coaching was the right profession for him. Then, however, Jimmy Johnson convinced him to join his staff at Oklahoma State:

"I wasn't sure about this coaching thing or what I was going to do and the FBI, I actually met with a couple people and interviewed and I was probably going to take the test and take the next step if I didn't get into coaching," Wannstedt said. "We were having a beer and Jimmy talked about coming with him to Oklahoma State and why he thought I should do it. ... He really was the one that convinced me."

Tillman seems to have his mind made up about his next career, and if he brings the same dedication he brought to his NFL career, he's a lock to succeed in the FBI.

