Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Paulinho.

Dani Alves had the perfect reaction on Instagram when Paulinho scored against Eibar

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona fans may have lost some respect for Dani Alves after his role in Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer but they should never forget just how extraordinary he was for their club.

The Brazilian full-back arrived at the Camp Nou from Sevilla in July 2008, for an initial fee of £23 million, and nobody could have predicted back then what he’d go on to achieve with the Catalan giants.

Alves was magnificent during his time at Barça and played a pivotal role in the club’s remarkable success under Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova and then Luis Enrique.

Article continues below

The South American won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and three Champions Leagues.

Without the indefatigable ‘defender’, who made the right flank at the Camp Nou his own, it’s fair to assume that Barça would have found it much tougher to dominate world football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Terrelle Pryor calls out Los Angeles Rams' safety on Twitter

Terrelle Pryor calls out Los Angeles Rams' safety on Twitter

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Top Smackdown Live star working with an injury?

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Alves may have angered a few people at the Camp Nou by encouraging Neymar to join PSG but he will always have a huge soft spot his former employers - even though his own exit was rather acrimonious.

FBL-WCLUB-2015-BARCELONA

Alves reacts to Paulinho's goal v Eibar

The 34-year-old tuned into Barça’s La Liga clash against Eibar on Tuesday night and couldn’t help but react on Instagram when his compatriot, Paulinho, scored on his first start for the club.

He seemed to find it quite amusing that Paulinho had scored, judging by the laughing emojis, but the PSG star also wrote, per Marca: "He is going to appear very cheap.”

Check it out...

He might have a point, to be fair.

Paulinho is silencing the doubters

Eyebrows are raised when Barcelona splashed out €40 million for Paulinho last month but the Brazil international, who arrived from Guangzhou Evergrande, has now scored two goals in two appearances for his new employers following his dramatic winner against Getafe last Saturday.

You can watch his individual highlights v Eibar HERE.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

Certainly, if Paulinho can keep up these performances, €40 million will look like small change - especially in the current market - for the much-maligned midfielder who has endured plenty of unfair criticism from Barça supporters simply because he doesn’t seem to suit the club’s style of play.

He could turn out to be one of the surprise success stories of the 2017-18 campaign at this rate.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Brazil Football
Gerard Pique
La Liga

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Liverpool fans are now starting to think this video about Jordan Henderson is true

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again