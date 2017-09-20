Terrelle Pryor calls out Los Angeles Rams' safety on Twitter

Though the Washington Redskins won't have to play the Los Angeles Rams again this season after beating them 27-20 on Sunday, there's still some bad blood between the two squads.

A big part of that is Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr., who finished Sunday's game with only two catches for 31 yards.

The Redskins' running game did more than enough to lead the team to a narrow win over the Rams in Los Angeles, but Pryor had something to say to a Rams safety on Tuesday.

As you can see in the tweet below, Pryor wasn't happy with Cody Davis, who hit him in the knees after a catch. Pryor told Davis that, while the hit wasn't illegal, it's one that won't make many receivers in the NFL too happy:

With the increase in targeting penalties and the awareness around concussions, hitting receivers up high gets flagged more often than not, so defenders have had to adjust their target zones. However, Pryor isn't a fan of getting hit in the knees, either, as that could just as easily lead to major injuries.

However, Pryor bounced back up, just like the Redskins bounced back after a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Mason Foster said resiliency is a big part of what the Redskins talked about last week (via Redskins.com):

“It is something that we had harped on all week,” Foster said of the resiliency of the team. “Just keep playing through everything and play together. Don’t get down, things are going to happen, they’re a good team – everybody’s good in the NFL – but just keep playing together and we’ll find a way to get it done, and I feel like that’s exactly what we did today.”

The Redskins are now 1-1 with a tough home game coming up on Sunday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Jay Gruden said he was happy with the way the Redskins ran the ball on Sunday, but knows that will need to continue moving forward (via ESPN.com):

"They're a very active front, so we thought we had bigger people, we could move them around a little bit," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "Easier said than done, but our guys did it. We challenged them. I think everybody's been challenging our offensive line and tight ends and they rose to it. ... A lot of success running the ball means a lot of opportunities."

If Pryor and the Redskins' passing game can get going, too, the team could get its 2017 season back on track in a big way on Sunday night.

