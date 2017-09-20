We all make mistakes, even the best people in their field.

Unfortunately for sports men and women, the cameras mean that the mistakes they make are never forgotten by the public.

Back in 2013, Lewis Hamilton had recently decided to make a move from the team that had started him on his F1 journey McLaren, to sign for Mercedes.

The move was much talked about at the time, and obviously Hamilton's mind hadn't 100% moved on by the time he took to the wheel for the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix.

In a throwback video, Lewis can be seen driving into the pit lane as he was called in by his new Mercedes pit crew.

Doing a drive he had done so many times before, Hamilton must have looked ahead and saw the familiar white and red suits of his former McLaren pit crew, and he momentarily lost concentration as he can be seen pulling up in their pit lane by mistake.

Hamilton stops momentarily before the McLaren team frantically wave him through to clear the way for their own driver.

Hamilton can then be seen dodging round the next pit team before finally arriving at his own team, with the Mercedes pit crew.

The McLaren pit crew obviously saw the funny side of it, as members of the team can be seen laughing at the unfortunate gaffe by Hamilton.

In a move similar to what happened to former teammate Jenson Button years before, it was clear that Hamilton hadn't quite shaken the attachment to the McLaren boys when he had started racing for Mercedes in his first season since leaving the British-based team.

Looking back on the moment, Hamilton will no doubt smile and laugh.

It will most likely remind him of the time when the move to Mercedes was much scrutinised, but the contrasting fortunes of both teams since have shown that Hamilton indeed made the right move at the right time.

