Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has come in for some pretty heavy criticism following his underwhelming performance for Liverpool against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Nothing came off for the 24-year-old, who joined the Reds in a £40 million move from Arsenal this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is still looking for his first victory as a Liverpool player, having now played four matches for his new employers.

The England winger made his first start for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the King Power Stadium but looked totally bereft of confidence. How he lasted the full 90 minutes without being substituted is, quite frankly, a mystery.

Heskey can empathise with the OX

One man who knows better than anyone what it’s like to receive criticism at the highest level is Emile Heskey.

The retired England international, who played for several top clubs including both Leicester and Liverpool during his career, was a much-maligned figure during his playing days.

In fact, his name is still used by football supporters today as a derogatory term. If someone compares their new signing to Heskey, it wouldn’t be complimentary.

Saying that, Heskey was an under-appreciated striker in his pomp, although not by his teammates.

Star players including Michael Owen loved playing alongside the powerful centre-forward because he was so unselfish.

Heskey sums up Oxlade-Chamberlain v Leicester

Anyway, back to the Ox, and Heskey was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Tuesday.

And he summed up the performance of Liverpool’s latest signing with his post-match comments.

“Disappointing,” Heskey was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “Sometimes you forgot he was even playing in the game.”

Ouch.

“You expect him to be all-action up and down that wing and we didn’t see it,” he continued. “Creating chances, running at the defence.”

When even Heskey’s having a dig, you know you’ve had a proper shocker.

The retired forward then added: “In all fairness, I’ve got to give it to Ben Chilwell because he played a blinding game.”

Video: Heskey's post-match comments on the Ox

You can watch Heskey’s post-match comments in full here…

