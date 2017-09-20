Joe Root has had a successful start to his England captaincy.

The 24-year-old hit 54 in Tuesday’s win against the West Indies, though, he does have one frustration that should worry any opposing player.

The Yorkshireman’s main frustration; only managing to get into triple figures once in 11 innings, after reaching half a century in seven of them.

Speaking after the crushing seven wicket victory over the West Indies at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old addressed his lack of runs, telling Sky Sports: “I seem to get to 50 and then get out, that’s the problem!

“It’s really frustrating and something you always try to work on. It’s difficult though because it’s not something you can practice in the nets.

“Mentally you’ve just got to try and stay switched on and tell yourself to be there at the end [of the innings].”

The 24-year-old Yorkshireman then told Sky Sports that he felt, whilst England’s performance was exceptional, well, apart from the blip at the beginning anyhow.

“I thought we played well throughout, apart from the blip at the start, where a wally dropped a catch.

“But we held our composure and nerve. I thought we were excellent, adapted to the conditions quickly and were ruthless.”

Elsewhere, Jonny Bairstow opening with Alex Hales scored a superb 100 to chase down the West Indian score of 204-9, something Root praised following the conclusion of the match.

“Jonny was outstanding, it was nice to be out there and contribute with him.

“He’s had to wait for his opportunity because we are so strong in our batting in ODI cricket, which is exciting.

“But it shows the level of his ability to come in and take his chance after such a long time waiting. He’s been fantastic in red ball cricket and it’s great to see him come and do this.

“He’s got a big smile on his face and I’m sure we will hear about these runs for a long time. We are all really pleased for him.”

Next up for England is Trent Bridge on Thursday for the second ODI.

