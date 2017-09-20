A small section of Liverpool fans are starting to put pressure on Jurgen Klopp following a disastrous run of results.

Since their 4-0 thumping of Arsenal in August, the Reds have lost 5-0 to Manchester City drawn at home to Sevilla in the Champions League and Burnley in the Premier League and crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Leicester.

Even before the 2-0 cup defeat to the Foxes, the German had to try to deny that he felt any pressure.

“I’m not sure if there is pressure on us. I don’t feel pressure,” he said.

“I feel opportunity, the chance to do something really good.

“I have pressure, but it cannot be bigger than the pressure I put on myself.

“I’m not overly happy with our situation, but I know why it is.

“We know we are strong, and that we need to deliver. That’s what we need to work on.”

A lot of criticism has come Klopp’s way for his activity - or lack of it - in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager failed to sign a central defender - an area everyone knew needed strengthening.

But we’re going to focus on the signings that Klopp HAS made, rather than the those he hadn’t.

And we’re going rate the 13 players he’s signed since being appointed as manager in October 2015, spending £146 million in the process.

Klopp's 13 signings

Marko Grujic | £5.1 million

Grujic was Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager, signing from Red Star Belgrade before returning back there on loan for the remainder of the season.

He played eight times last season and failed to really make an impact.

He appeared against Leicester in the League Cup on Tuesday night but, once again, the 21-year-old never really expressed himself.

Rating: 5/10

Shamal George | Free

19-year-old goalkeeper who is currently on loan at Carlisle United in League Two.

Too early to judge.

Rating: N/A

Kamil Grabara | £300,000

Another young goalkeeper who has appeared for Poland U17s.

Too early to judge.

Rating: N/A

Sadio Mane | £30 million

What a signing.

Thirteen goals in 29 appearances in his debut season and he’s arguably Liverpool’s most important player right now.

Rating: 9/10

Loris Karius | £4.7 million

Had a few dodgy moments but, at the age of 24, he still has the potential to grow as a ‘keeper.

Rating: 5/10

Joel Matip | Free

Liverpool’s defence may get plenty of criticism but Matip is the club’s best defender (which isn’t exactly an achievement). Still only 26, the Cameroonian can be considered a decent free transfer signing.

Rating: 7/10

Ragnar Klavan | £4.2 million

When Dejan Lovren gets picked ahead of you, you’re simply not very good.

The 31-year-old is certainly no improvement on the much-criticised Lovren and wouldn’t get anywhere near other top-six squads.

Rating 3/10

Alex Manninger | Free

Never played a competitive match for Liverpool. Quite why Klopp felt the need to sign him is unknown - especially with Danny Ward at the club.

Rating: 2/10

Georginio Wijnaldum | £25 million

Scored a few important goals last season - although all of them came at Anfield.

Can produce impressive displays against big teams - see Arsenal this season - but can also go missing against the smaller teams.

Still needs to do more.

Rating: 6/10

Mohammed Salah | £34 million

Has started his Liverpool career on fire and is already looking like a bargain.

Five goals in eight appearances in all competitions proves that he can follow in Mane’s footsteps.

Rating: 8/10

Dominic Solanke | Free

Has made a few substitute appearances and has looked lively at times.

Flattered to deceive against Leicester in the League Cup but, at the age of 20, he could prove to be a decent acquisition.

Rating: 6/10

Andrew Robertson | £8 million

Klopp appears to have given Alberto Moreno the nod ahead of Robertson this season at left-back but when the Scot has played, he’s looked decent.

Still only 23, Robertson could develop into a very good full-back if given the opportunity.

Rating: 7/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | £35 million

Oxlade-Chamberlain was finally given his first start against Leicester on Tuesday but was, in truth very poor.

Not the perfect start to his Liverpool career but the 24-year-old will have plenty more opportunities to impress.

Still early days.

Rating: 6/10

