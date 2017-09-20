The nominations for the FIFPro World XI were revealed today and Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic was included in the 55-man list.

Real Madrid players dominated the list with 12 nominees following back-to-back Champions League success.

The Premier League had 13 nominees in total, with six of them playing at Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The six United players were Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Valencia, David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Matic.

In Mourinho's debut season in the Old Trafford hot-seat, the Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League but achieved glory in the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

Premier League title winners Chelsea only had three nominees - David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard all made the list.

Incredibly, there were no players from Manchester City included, despite Kevin De Bruyne's excellent season at the Etihad.

Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil were the other Premier League players to make the list.

World Players' Union FIFPro asked 25,000 professional players to pick a 4-3-3 line-up based on last season's performances.

The top 2016/17 World XI will be announced at the 'Best FIFA Football Awards' ceremony in London on October 23.

Signed for £35m, Matic has fitted into Mourinho's first XI seamlessly and his arrival appears to have given Pogba the freedom he so desperately craved last season.

No-one quite understands why Chelsea sold their central midfield starter to a title rival - and United's excellent early season form has emphasised the poor decision further.

Chelsea fans on Twitter have been speaking of a Manchester United conspiracy since the 55-man list was revealed on Friday morning.

Matic was certainly a surprise inclusion but the Chelsea fans on social media were not ready to let this one slide.

It's worth noting that UEFA are not FIFA and the officials at FIFA had zero input on who made the 55-man list.

Players may perhaps feel bias towards Manchester United but the conspiracy theory Chelsea fans are spouting appears to make very little sense.

