A top WWE Superstar did a great thing for one fan at Raw.

That Superstar is Roman Reigns, who is set to face John Cena in a singles match at this Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th.

As seen in the video below, fans at ringside captured a great moment between Reigns and fan. After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, California at the SAP Center went off the air on the USA Network, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight.

Following the conclusion of the match, Reigns rolled out of the ring and gave his right glove to a fan who was sitting at ringside. Reigns talked to the fan for a brief moment and obviously, whatever Reigns was saying, made the fan emotional. It was a great moment, to say the least.

There has never been a babyface that has been pushed like Reigns that is disliked more by fans in the history of professional wrestling. Historically, when a babyface is not getting over with the crowd, the promoter or booker would turn them heel. Reigns is truly a different case in that sense.

Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010 and reported to their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He made his main roster debut in November 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield.

The group teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered singles competition. Ever since the group split up, fans have turned on Reigns despite him being portrayed as a babyface.

He has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year. Make no mistake about; Reigns is the guy in WWE.

Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns had headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

What are your thoughts on this great moment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

