A former WWE Champion decided to mock Triple H on SmackDown.

That former World Heavyweight Champion was Dolph Ziggler. As seen on SmackDown Live, Ziggler has been doing a heel gimmick where he disses on the fans for liking over the top entrances rather than in-ring skill.

Ziggler has had quite the career with WWE. He a development contract with WWE in 2004 and was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He joined The Spirit Squad as Nicky and the group debuted on Raw in January 2006 and won the World Tag Team Championship once before returning to OVW that November. In September 2007, Nemeth was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where he won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice.

Ziggler’s accomplishments under the WWE banner speak for themselves. Ziggler has held WWE's World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship five times, the United States Championship once, and was the 2012 Money in the Bank winner. He has also been the sole survivor of two Survivor Series elimination matches at the 2012 and 2014 events.

However, as of late, his role on WWE programming has disappeared. On the July 4 episode of SmackDown Live, Ziggler participated in the Independence Day Battle Royal for the WWE United States Championship in a losing effort, being the first to be eliminated. After some time away from TV, Ziggler returned on the August 22 edition of SmackDown Live to declare that he would undergo a gimmick change on the following week's edition. Since then, he has mocked fellow Superstars’ entrances each and every week.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena on the USA Network, Ziggler walked out and said that he has been exposing various Superstars who can’t lace his boots. He then walked out and acted like Triple H as he dressed up as “The Game” while coming out to his entrance. He said that he can do much better.

The fans started chanting for CM Punk. Ziggler then walked out as Shawn Michaels and then DX. He mocked Triple H and Shawn Michaels for coasting off their legacy into retirement. He said that the fans don’t care about skill but rather entrances. You can watch it here:

