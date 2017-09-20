Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Gary Neville reacts to reports linking Man Utd with Alexis Sanchez

As Alexis Sanchez's contract continues to wind down at the Emirates Stadium this season, Arsenal fans can probably expect to see plenty of rumours regarding the future of their star man over the next few months.

Now the Chilean has entered the last 12 months of his current deal at the club, there is an extremely high chance he will leave for free next summer, having missed out on a move to Man City last month.

He might still get his move to Manchester, but according to The Sun, it could be to the Red half, though.

Apparently, Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will attempt to lure the 28-year-old to Old Trafford, however, might still be required to cough up £25 million for his signing on fee.

Although that might seem somewhat extortionate, it remains far less than the £60m transfer bid Pep Guardiola had rejected in August.

Given United failed to sign Ivan Perisic, their interest in soon-to-be free agent Sanchez would make sense.

And Gary Neville has appeared to endorse the move by claiming his former club should always be trying to sign 'the best players in the world'.

The Sky Sports pundit's verdict of Sanchez wasn't completely positive, though.

The ex-Barcelona star has had a stunted start to the campaign but Neville thinks the speculation over his future has been affecting performances for a while now.

"Sanchez has been distracted at Arsenal for the last six months," Neville said, as per The Independent.

"His career at Arsenal, I couldn't say a bad word about him until two or three months before the end of last season. I did feel he became distracted. Let's see how he performs this season at Arsenal.

"Ultimately he is still building up his fitness, he's still not in the team.

"What I saw from Arsenal [against Chelsea] on Sunday was a performance that I liked, and I've not said that too often about them in big games over the last four or five years. Sanchez wasn't on the pitch; Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck were playing [up front].

"What it showed for Arsenal on Sunday was that if you get players who work together and stick to a game plan, you can perform, sometimes better than with players who have got more talent.

"Sanchez has always been a hard worker. He needs to get back to doing that for Arsenal first because they've got big games coming up."

Despite his words of caution, Neville hinted he would support Sanchez's potential switch to Old Trafford should the rumours turn into something more serious.

He added: "I’ve not seen the Alexis Sanchez news, so you have given me something I haven’t heard before, but, from that point of view, United, from a general perspective, should always be challenging for the best players in the world and bringing them in."

