In terms of profit, Liverpool did quite a good job with Raheem Sterling.

Signed from Queens Park Rangers in 2010 for a fee rising to a possible £5 million, Sterling was sold for £49 million just five years later.

Not bad business.

During those five years, Sterling established himself as a first-team regular and an England international.

And he also played a big role in Liverpool’s title charge during the 2013/14 campaign.

Playing behind Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, Sterling fired the Reds to the brink of Premier League glory with nine league goals in 33 appearances - only to be pipped by Manchester City.

But 12 months later, Sterling left the club for the Citizens after a dispute over his new contract - something that angered Liverpool fans.

While he’s earning in the region of £150,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium now, just a few years ago he wasn’t earning anywhere near that amount.

In fact, Brendan Rodgers has recalled a very interesting story about Sterling’s contract during his early days at Anfield.

Rodgers on Sterling's contract

As Sterling was breaking through into the first-team under the Northern Irishman, he wasn’t picking up much money at all - and Rodgers tried his very best to keep it that way.

"There is one common denominator when it comes to young players falling by the wayside – money,” Rodgers told the Daily Record.

“It distorts reality. It changes people. I’m always cautious of that.

“I had Raheem Sterling playing for England and a regular in the Liverpool first team on £2,000 per week. I couldn’t do it any longer than about the November time because he was absolutely brilliant, so we had to get him on a different contract. But I tried to stretch it out as long as I could.

“With young players, one, they have to earn it and, two, you don’t go overboard with them because they have played a couple of good games.

“Stay calm. See how consistent and professional they are, and if they are doing well they will always get rewarded.

“Let them get some games in their legs and go from there.”

Rodgers’ treatment of Sterling may have helped his development at Anfield before earning his first proper professional contract - worth a lot more than £2,000-per-week.

And Rodgers is clearly a firm believer in youngsters having to earn their money, rather than being handed lucrative deals at such a young age before they’ve achieved anything.

