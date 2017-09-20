Paul Pogba wasn’t missed as Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

The Frenchman is thought to be out for between a month and six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Red Devils’ Champions League win over Basel last week.

Yet, despite the initial prognoses that BBC Sport have reported, Jose Mourinho says more tests are needed before Man United have a full understanding of how long Pogba will be out for.

"I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," the Portuguese said after the Everton win, per Sky Sports. "Honestly, so any comment, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding, the decision was one more week to wait and to see really clearly in the scans the dimension of the injury.

"And nobody in the club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all.”

Pogba posted a video of himself dancing

Pogba allayed the fears of Man United supporters on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself dancing at the club’s training ground at Carrington.

With teammate Axel Tuanzebe filming, the France international pulled off a series of moves that you wouldn’t expect a player with a serious injury to be capable of producing.

Check it out below.

The Times reported that Pogba could be out for up to three months with the injury. Man United fans are now rubbishing that idea after watching the video.

Pogba has impressed Neville this season

Someone else who will be pleased to see Pogba moving freely is club legend Gary Neville, who said the 24-year-old would be a “big miss” in Mourinho’s squad.

"He's a big miss," Neville said, per Sky Sports. "You talk about characters and personality on the pitch, Pogba always wants the ball and always believes in himself. Even if it's not going well for him he'll try the next pass.

"He has taken some stick over the last 12 months in terms of his price tag and the expectation of what people believe he should be delivering.

"He'll probably admit himself that last season he fell below his standards but he started off this season brilliantly.”

Pogba has looked like an £89 million player this season and his injury would be more sorely felt if Man United hadn’t made such a terrific start to the campaign.

