WWE is making a big change to their plans for a top match at Hell in a Cell.

Up until recently, it appeared that AJ Styles would defend the United States Title against Baron Corbin at the upcoming event. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE creative team has changed direction regarding what to do with the secondary title.

It appears that WWE is setting up a Triple Threat United States Title match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV event. The match will likely see Styles defending against Corbin and Tye Dillinger.

Corbin was scheduled to challenge Styles for the title on this week’s Smackdown Live in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena, but he attacked Styles before the match started. This led to Dillinger running out to make the save. WWE has yet to officially announce the match, but with just a few weeks until the event takes place, the sports entertainment is expected to do so.

WWE is stacking the card for this event. A few matches have been announced for the event including Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match.

Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company has yet to announce the main event. You could make an argument that Mahal vs. Nakamura should headline the show due to the fact that the title is on the line and historically, places as the main event of PPV events. However, McMahon vs. Owens has been the top storyline on the blue brand over the past few weeks.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. WWE has yet to finalize the card for the event but here is the updated lineup:

--- WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

--- Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

--- SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day © vs. The Usos

--- SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Natalya © vs. Charlotte Flair

