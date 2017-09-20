Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was caught bashing his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on social media.

Many believe he has been using multiple accounts to defend his choice to leave the Thunder for the Warriors last summer after he posted a tweet in the third person on his own account which he later deleted.

Durant has since publicly apologized for the tweet, brandishing it as 'childish' and 'idiotic', but this hasn't stopped other players in the NBA from providing their own reaction to the situation.

Article continues below

One of those players is current Thunder star Enes Kanter, who defended his team against Durant's criticism. Kanter and Durant were teammates during Durant's time with Oklahoma City.

Kanter said in his tweet: "I don't care what anyone says. Oklahoma City Thunder is the best and most professional organization in the NBA and got the craziest fans. We win-We lose but the most important thing we stick together because we are one. And those cats, I call them FAMILY."

This message later received support by Kanter's current Thunder teammate and NBA MVP winner Russell Westbrook, as he liked the graphic posted by Bleacher Report on their Instagram about his original tweet as seen below.

Durant was highly criticised for his publicly announced move from the Thunder to the Warriors last summer, as many believed he was chasing titles rather than helping his current team move forward for their own championship. He has now revealed why he did leave, but this was definitely unintentional.

For the time being though, the Warriors star has had the last laugh, as in one season at Golden State, he has helped them win their second NBA Championship in the space of three years, as well as earning the NBA Finals MVP award for his performances in the Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.