Liverpool.

Liverpool fans notice the two players that missed training today

In case you’re unaware, Liverpool aren’t very good at defending.

Jurgen Klopp failed to sign a central defender in the summer and have only kept two clean sheets in their nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The failure to sign Virgil van Dijk - or any other centre-back for that matter - has left them with the partnership of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip at the heart of defence until January, at least.

There are alternatives, of course.

But Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez did very little to convince Klopp that either of them deserve a start after their display during their 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the League Cup.

But Liverpool fans are fearing that they may see Klavan and Gomez in their defence once again when they visit Leicester once again on Saturday - this time in the league.

That’s because, during an open training session at Melwood, Liverpool fans noticed that both Lovren and Matip were absent. We're not quite sure why exactly but Kopites seem to think they're both injured.

Liverpool react on Twitter

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Possible explanations...

While the initial fear Is that they’re both injured and could be ruled out of the clash against Craig Shakespeare’s side on Saturday, there’s some believing that they might doing something else - like learning the basics of training inside.

Why Klopp didn't sign a defender

Despite Klopp admitted that he’s feeling “really, really sick” after the goals his side are conceding at the moment, he also explained why he chose not to sign a defender in the summer.

“I said if there would have been a solution out there we would have done it. There was no solution," he claimed.

“I cannot speak in this country about any players I tried to get. Give me other centre-halves?”

When the names of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and new Spurs signing Davinson Sanchez were suggested, Klopp said: “No. We watched all of them 500 million times.”

He may be seriously regretting being so fussy in the transfer market if both Lovren and Matip are ruled out of the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

