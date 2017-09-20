A WWE Superstar is line for a big push.

That Superstar is former Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. If you recall, earlier this month, WWE had her do a backstage interview that was posted on WWE’s social media and YouTube accounts at the SmackDown Live TV event in North Little Rock, AR at the Verizon Arena. This led to speculation as to why the sports entertainment company did not use the second generation star on the show.

Flair has not been on WWE television since her father was hospitalized. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery last month and was placed into a medically induced coma. Flair flew into Atlanta to be by her father’s side. Well, now she’s back.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena on the USA Network, Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Tamina in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Flair will now challenge Natalya for the title at Hell in a Cell.

According to Cageside Seats, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte wins the SmackDown Women's Title at Hell in a Cell and gets a big babyface push now that she's back and has good will from the situation with her father.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. WWE has yet to finalize the card for the event but here is the updated lineup:

--- WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

--- Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

--- SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day © vs. The Usos

--- SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Natalya © vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE will be announcing more matches for the upcoming pay-per-view event in the coming weeks. If WWE does go through with the plans, then that means Natalya’s reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion will be cut sooner than people originally thought, which will no doubt surprise fans.

What are your thoughts on cutting Natalya’s title reign short and WWE giving Flair a big push by holding the title? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

