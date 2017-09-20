Arsenal produced the type of display that their fans haven’t seen much of in recent years in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Chelsea had scored 22 goals in their previous eight Premier League matches against the Gunners at Stamford Bridge but were unable to find a way past Petr Cech.

And it’s not as if they put their former goalkeeper under too much pressure, managing just four shots on target.

It was a rare show of resiliency from Arsenal, who showed plenty of grit to secure a point.

Chelsea’s woes were compounded when David Luiz received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac late on.

The Brazilian flew into a 50/50 challenge with his right foot off the ground and he caught Kolasinac just above the ankle.

“It was an atrocious tackle,” former Chelsea coach Ray Wilkins told talkSPORT. “He either wants to hurt Kolasinac, or he's afraid. I'll go for the latter.

“He saw him coming towards him and thought, ‘wow, this fella is a giant’ and he basically wet himself.”

Luiz was frustrated with Cahill

Footage has since appeared that suggests Luiz was frustrated even before his tackle on Kolasinac.

With Chelsea struggling to move the ball quickly, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back was eager to see parter Gary Cahill advance forward with the ball when he had it under possession.

But instead of moving forward, Cahill simply passed the ball to Tiemoue Bakayoko, prompting Luiz to throw his arms up in despair.

Luiz gestured Cahill forward when he retrieved the ball, only for the Chelsea captain to look to his right and pass to Cesar Azpilicueta.

There was another incident where Luiz looked back to Cahill after the England international gifted him an awkward pass.

It doesn’t seem as if Luiz vs. Cahill will escalate to the levels of Neymar vs. Cavani, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Luiz broke his wrist against Arsenal

It was revealed today that Luiz suffered a broken wrist against Arsenal after crashing into advertising hoardings.

The 30-year-old continued to play on with the injury but his three-match ban will allow him time to recover.

In the time being, it will be left to Andreas Christensen or Antonio Rudiger to deal with Cahill’s tentative defending and awkward passes.

