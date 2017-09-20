During the 2017-18 season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will set an NBA record by earning $34.7 million, but according to reports, nothing close to that value will end up being deposited into his bank account.

Back in July, Curry officially agreed to a five-year, $201 million contract extension with the Warriors, becoming the first NBA player to sign a supermax contract, the crossing of a $200 million threshold.

It was a payday that was well deserved, as, during his time with Golden State since they drafted him in 2009, he has helped the team win two NBA Championships, as well as putting on performances that have earned him two MVP awards and four All-Star call-ups.

Article continues below

However, ESPN's Darren Rovell has provided a breakdown of Curry's salary for the 2017-18 season, and due to a variety of factors, he will actually only be pocketing less than half of his salary.

Rovell's graphic shows Curry will have to pay $16 million to various levels of government, as well other services including his agent, meaning he will only take home 44% of the $34.7 million he will earn in the 2017-18 season.

It's worth noting that this graphic doesn't take into account any endorsement deals the Warriors star earns money from over the next year, so this isn't just the only source of income over the next season. Forbes has estimated he has earned $35 million in endorsements alone over the past year.

If Curry wasn't playing his basketball in California this season, his final number would be different, as they have a notable heavy tax on money earned from their sports stars. Ultimately though, the amount of money Curry earns doesn't actually matter to him, as he explained in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News last June.

"One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man's money. It's what you've got and how you take care of it. And if I'm complaining about $44 million over four years, then I've got other issues in my life."

Curry will begin earning his supermax contract when the Warriors play against the Houston Rockets in their season opener on October 17.