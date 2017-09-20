Manchester United's EFL Cup clash against Burton Albion on Wednesday was typically over-hyped and billed as a 'David vs Goliath' contest by Sky Sports.

Although Burton might be struggling in the Championship while Jose Mourinho's men are flying high in the Premier League, there isn't quite the chasm between the two sides there was the last time they faced off in 2006 when the Brewers were in the Conference.

The EFL Cup is often considered a second-tier competition by most Premier League teams but Mourinho lined up an extremely strong starting XI for the current holders.

Although he had made nine changes from the side that beat Everton on Sunday, the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera would get into most teams up and down the country.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports understandably tried to talk up the nature of the cup tie even further before kick-off at Old Trafford.

Presenter Simon Thomas was joined in the studio by ex-United player Phil Neville and Derby boss Gary Rowett.

To further show the difference in stature between the two sides, Sky put up a graphic with some 'interesting' comparisons.

As you can see below, the clubs' turnover in 2015-16, stadium capacity, and record transfer fee all supplied enough evidence to show the magnitude of the challenge awaiting Nigel Clough's team.

So why did they feel the need to compare the amount of Facebook likes each club has?

That was the question everyone found themselves asking, including Neville.

Thomas attempted to troll Phil by making a reference to his brother and fellow pundit Gary, but the ex-United coach wasn't having any of it.

"Is that important?" Neville asked. "What's a Facebook Like?"

Thomas replied: "Do you not know?"

Neville: "No, but is that important? Can't believe you're showing that stat."

Neither can we Phil. It doesn't really have much relevance whatsoever.

And although Phil Neville isn't always the most popular pundit on TV, fans on Twitter completely agreed with him on this occasion.

