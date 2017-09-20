Braun Strowman has certainly made a name for himself in the WWE.

Strowman recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote this Sunday’s WWE No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the WWE Network where he will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title. Strowman believes that he will walk out of LA as the new Universal Champion.

“You’re going to see a new Universal champion crowned when I hold the title over my head,” said Strowman. “I want to be the best at everything that I do in life, and there is only one first place.”

Article continues below

UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is fresh off the biggest fight of his career and bout of the year as he lost by TKO in the tenth round of their boxing showdown last month in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

There has been talk of McGregor coming over to the WWE one day. In the past, he has taken shots at various WWE Superstars. Strowman thinks that the UFC Champion could make it on 205 Live, which is a show dedicated to the Cruiserweight stars. Make no mistake about, this was a shot at McGregor.

Article continues below

“McGregor might make it on 205 Live,” said Strowman, before warning, “but he doesn’t want to step in the ring with me.”

WWE 2K18 is set to be released on October 17th on Xbox One and PS4. It’s always special for a talent to be featured in a video game and Strowman is no different. “Just to be in a video game is cool,” said Strowman.

“And the fact that they were able to capture my beauty and get it into the game, and show off my muscles, my moves, and my athleticism, how can I not be happy with that?”

Earlier this year, Strowman had to miss several weeks of action as result of an elbow injury that ultimately led to him undergoing the knife. Since his return, Strowman has been one of the hottest stars that WWE has at the moment.

“Six weeks after my surgery, I benched 455 for eight [reps],” said Strowman. “I don’t do a whole lot of heavy squatting stuff anymore because my legs give out really fast and that slows me down in the ring. Mainly, a lot of the stuff I do now is just maintenance. I can’t do the crazy, heavy lifting on top of all the banging around and the travel eventually wears on you, so I just try to look good in the ring.

We do this 300 days a year, and it’s a lot on the body, but I am grateful to represent the WWE. This company has given me so many things, and I’ve gone around the world because of them, it’s an honor to be here. You’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to listen, and you’ve got to be tough.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms