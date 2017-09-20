Official online NBA destination in the UK

Carmelo Anthony.

Report: Carmelo Anthony's camp want Rockets trade agreed by Monday

One of the biggest stories left to be solved this NBA offseason is that of the future of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks have expressed their desire to trade away Anthony in order to rebuild their squad since the start of the offseason. However, the player has a no-trade clause and has said he will not waive it unless he is traded to one team and one team only, the Houston Rockets.

Since that statement, New York has been communicating on and off with Houston in order to try and figure out a trade, even going as far as looking to include another team to try and make the trade happen. So far though, they've had no luck.

However, things could be turning a corner in this situation, as according to one report, Melo's camp is confident that his NBA future for next season and beyond will be resolved by the start of next week.

New York Daily News' Frank Isola believes that a trade can be agreed upon by Monday, despite the fact New York and Houston have not made much progress on trade talks. Monday is also the Knicks' media day and also the first day of training camp.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

If a trade is to happen by the start of next week, a third team is most likely going to have to get involved in the process, as the Rockets are reportedly reluctant to include Trevor Ariza in any deal for Melo, and the Knicks do not want to take on Ryan Anderson's contract.

This is easier said than done, as the Portland Trail Blazers were linked to being a possible third team in the trade for some time, but they were there in hopes of swaying Anthony to come to them instead. They were not successful however in their efforts.

It, therefore, looks like, in order for this trade to happen at some point between now and Monday, somebody is going to have to give up on their end desires of this trade. Whether it be the Knicks, the Rockets, or Anthony himself. Otherwise, everybody is going to be staying put beyond the start of next week.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

