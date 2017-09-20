Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

How Romelu Lukaku reacted on the bench to Marcus Rashford's brilliant goal vs Burton Albion

It’s safe to say English football fans and the media really don’t know how to react to a bright prospect.

It’s hard not to hype them up but we’ve seen over the years just how much the spotlight can hurt young players.

So instead, we try to temper our excitement when a highly-rated youngster comes through.

But it’s hard to do that when the highly-rated youngster is Marcus Rashford.

The 19-year-old broke into Manchester United’s first team under Louis van Gaal in 2016 and, despite struggling at times under Jose Mourinho last term, still managed 11 goals in all competitions, including the one which booked United’s place in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Rashford was among the players nominated for the 2017 Golden Boy award, along with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, and he showed just why with a superb performance in the Carabao Cup against Burton Albion.

His critics will point out the quality of the competition but that doesn’t take anything away from Rashford’s first-half brace.

He opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a smart finish from Jesse Lingard’s layoff and added a second 12 minutes later with a brilliant strike from more than 20 yards out.

Check out the two goals below.

Rashford's first goal

Rashford's second goal

Lukaku applauded Rashford

Even Romelu Lukaku, named among the substitutes, recognised just how good Rashford’s second goal was. He was seen applauding his teammate from his position on the bench.

Man United fans react

Van Nistelrooy praised Rashford

It’s a credit to Rashford’s talent and attitude that he has continued to perform despite being moved to the left, first by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival and then when Lukaku joined from Everton.

The speed of the forward’s development - a United regular, he was also included in England’s squad for last year’s European Championship - has amazed club hero Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“I first saw Rashford in a UEFA Youth League game against PSV two years ago and he was a talent even then," Van Nistelrooy told the Mirror.

"But it's amazing how he has developed. I didn't really imagine then that he would have broken into the first team around six months later.

"That says something about his ability to learn. That's a good characteristic to have."

He has a very bright future indeed.

Just how good can Marcus Rashford become? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
David de Gea
Romelu Lukaku
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Marcus Rashford
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United

