Kevin Durant.

Report: Golden State Warriors react to Kevin Durant's social media Thunder bashing

Earlier this week, Kevin Durant was caught on social media bashing his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in third person on his own Twitter account.

This lead to many people believing he has multiple social media accounts which he uses to defend his decision from a summer ago of moving from the Thunder to the Golden State Warriors in order to win more championships and progress his career in the NBA.

KD commented on the Twitter incident and said that he took it "a little too far," claiming it was "childish" and "idiotic." He apologized for his actions, but thanks to the internet, everybody has now seen what he has said.

Durant is certainly having the last laugh however against those that doubted he would ever recreate the success he had in Oklahoma at Golden State, as during his first season with the team, he has won the NBA Championship as well as the Finals MVP award.

With this in mind, this has caused many to question why the Warriors star would still take the time out to respond to the haters on the internet. That's what his current team are thinking as well, according to reports.

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

According to The Vertical: "Many in Golden State, team officials and players alike, have taken note of Durant’s oddball offseason and are perplexed by it. They see a bright future for Durant in Oakland, league and team sources told The Vertical, and are bewildered as to why he is still addressing his past."

Durant obviously has a big future at Golden State, and this mishap shouldn't do anything to damage that, but if he keeps on focusing on what has happened in the past, rather than focusing on his future with the team, it wouldn't be surprising if people started to question his commitment once more.

He can win championships and awards by being a part of one of the greatest super teams the NBA has ever seen, but he needs to stop focusing on his past with the Thunder and start focusing more on his future with the Warriors and create a legacy that will make people forget about what happened.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

