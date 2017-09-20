In recent times, several players have been moving teams across the NBA in order to form super teams that have a better chance of winning an NBA Championship in the near future.

The team that has had the most success with this so far is, of course, the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors last summer delivered immediate success to the franchise in his first.

Durant put on a performance in the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers that was enough to earn him the Finals MVP award, and him alongside a super team Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green won Golden State their second NBA title in the space of three seasons.

During this offseason, we have seen big players move in the hunt of super teams that can chase championships in the likes of Paul George to the Thunder, Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers.

Everybody has their opinion on super teams, and whether or not they're good or bad for the league. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has weighed and given his thoughts about possibly being part of a super team in the future.

Lillard said during an interview with Complex's Everyday Struggle (skip to 42:50 in the video below): “I wouldn’t have done it. For me, I’m not joining nobody. I would not win a Championship before I go and team up and do all that. Unless it was like something that I couldn’t control.”

When asked if he would change his mind if he was a couple years older and some of his mates were playing on the same team and he had the opportunity to go there, the guard replied: "I’m saying this because this is how I feel, not how I feel at the moment. That’s just how I feel about it.

"I think if that’s what somebody wants to do, I’m not mad at them for doing it. I’m just telling you what I’m not going to do. That ain’t how we get down.”

Lillard even turned down the hypothetical offered to him of playing alongside LeBron James for the Cavaliers. He was sticking to his guns throughout despite how appealing it might sound playing alongside one of the best players the NBA has ever seen and going after a championship.