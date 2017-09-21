Official online NBA destination in the UK

Lonzo Ball.

Lakers' Lonzo Ball caps off brilliant dunk with weird celebration dance

This year's biggest rookie, Lonzo Ball, seems to be settling into life as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers really well, so now we just have to wait for how he'll perform in his first season in the NBA.

All rookies around this time of year are getting ready for training camp to show their worth to their new team, and everybody gets ready for it in different ways, whether it be learning the playbook, doing different drills, practicing jump shots, or working out alongside veterans of the game.

For Lonzo, he's decided to put in some work on his dunk game, and he has produced a rather impressive video of him dunking, but he has quite an unusual way of celebrating afterward.

The new Lakers star posted a video out onto his Instagram of him performing a bounce-to-the-oop tomahawk slam at the brand new UCLA Health practice facility. All good, and it's actually quite pleasing to watch. Something to look forward to for Lakers fans this season.

In celebration of this dunk, however, Ball pulled out quite a goofy dance that some fans will be hoping doesn't make it's way onto the court anytime soon, depending on your taste in dance. 

The song choice in the background was 21 Savage’s “Money Convo”, and the hashtag “#PoloZo” in his Instagram story is in relation to the black polo shirt he is wearing.

Be the judge yourself on if you want to see this dance by watching the rookie perform it after his dunk in the video below.

The Staples Center will certainly be rocking when Ball makes his home debut for the Lakers later this year, but whether or not he will be pulling out this goofy dance the first time he scores an impressive slam dunk remains to be seen.

