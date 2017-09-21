Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

wilshere.

Hector Bellerin posted superb tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that’s certainly been the case with Arsenal supporters and Jack Wilshere.

The Gunner faithful were delighted to see the England midfielder in their team’s starting line-up for the first time since May 2016 - against Aston Villa, for those wondering - after he spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

It may have only been Doncaster in the EFL Cup but this was the opportunity that Wilshere, whose future as an Arsenal player looked far from certain last month after he was sent off for his part in a brawl against Manchester City’s Under-23 side, needed to take with both hands.

Article continues below

He didn’t disappoint.

Although Arsenal’s overall performance left a lot to be desired, Wilshere was arguably the best player on the pitch - particularly during the first half.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

Even Lukaku realised how brilliant Rashford's second goal against Burton was

Even Lukaku realised how brilliant Rashford's second goal against Burton was

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Wilshere's first 90 minutes for Arsenal since 2014

The 25-year-old, who burst onto the scene during the 2008-09 season, looked typically classy in possession and dictated the tempo of the match from central midfield.

Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers - Carabao Cup Third Round

Wilshere’s quality has never been in doubt. It’s his fitness and consistency levels that must improve if he’s to re-establish his status as a starter.

Remarkably, Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster was the first time Wilshere has completed 90 minutes for Arsenal since September 2014.

His career has undoubtedly stalled since then but is this the moment that makes the turnaround for the gifted midfielder?

Video: Wilshere's individual highlights v Doncaster

You can watch his individual highlights from the Doncaster match here…

Bellerin posts funny tweet about Wilshere

After the game, Hector Bellerin was photographed holding up a photo of Wilshere.

The Spanish full-back then made everyone laugh with his tweet.

Bellerin tweeted: “Ready for my bedside table 😁 #myhero”

p1bqhhd0ls9g9q151ukhclg16h49.jpg

Arsenal fans loved this…

Even Wilshere replied

And even Wilshere himself replied…

p1bqhhdb2a12u319n9t2i1t9a17jab.jpg

Let’s hope this marks the start of Wilshere’s comeback to form.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Hector Bellerin
Football
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Even Lukaku realised how brilliant Rashford's second goal against Burton was

Even Lukaku realised how brilliant Rashford's second goal against Burton was

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again