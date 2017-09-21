Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that’s certainly been the case with Arsenal supporters and Jack Wilshere.

The Gunner faithful were delighted to see the England midfielder in their team’s starting line-up for the first time since May 2016 - against Aston Villa, for those wondering - after he spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

It may have only been Doncaster in the EFL Cup but this was the opportunity that Wilshere, whose future as an Arsenal player looked far from certain last month after he was sent off for his part in a brawl against Manchester City’s Under-23 side, needed to take with both hands.

Article continues below

He didn’t disappoint.

Although Arsenal’s overall performance left a lot to be desired, Wilshere was arguably the best player on the pitch - particularly during the first half.

Article continues below

Wilshere's first 90 minutes for Arsenal since 2014

The 25-year-old, who burst onto the scene during the 2008-09 season, looked typically classy in possession and dictated the tempo of the match from central midfield.

Wilshere’s quality has never been in doubt. It’s his fitness and consistency levels that must improve if he’s to re-establish his status as a starter.

Remarkably, Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster was the first time Wilshere has completed 90 minutes for Arsenal since September 2014.

His career has undoubtedly stalled since then but is this the moment that makes the turnaround for the gifted midfielder?

Video: Wilshere's individual highlights v Doncaster

You can watch his individual highlights from the Doncaster match here…

Bellerin posts funny tweet about Wilshere

After the game, Hector Bellerin was photographed holding up a photo of Wilshere.

The Spanish full-back then made everyone laugh with his tweet.

Bellerin tweeted: “Ready for my bedside table 😁 #myhero”

Arsenal fans loved this…

Even Wilshere replied

And even Wilshere himself replied…

Let’s hope this marks the start of Wilshere’s comeback to form.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms