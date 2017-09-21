Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Man United fans react to Anthony Martial's interview after Burton match

Anthony Martial was one of the stars of the show as Manchester United stormed into the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils comfortably negotiated a potential banana skin in the form of Burton Albion with a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford grabbed two goals while Martial set up Lingard's deflected effort for the third and deservedly scored the fourth himself in the second half to round off a fantastic performance.

Even though the French forward has been rotated with Rashford by Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, he has started the season in stunning form.

Martial's calm right-footed finish, after being played through by strike partner Rashford, was his fourth goal of the campaign but his all-round contribution against Nigel Clough's side also caught the eye.

Despite being a popular figure with the fans at Old Trafford, the supporters rarely get a chance to see the 21-year-old away from the pitch.

Unlike some of his Man Utd teammates, Martial tends to stay away from the limelight as much as he can.

But United supporters were given a rare treat after last night's game as the French international gave what appears to be his first post-match interview in English.

After such a good performance, Martial was awarded the man of the match award and as in tradition, was interviewed by Sky Sports in the tunnel.

As you can see by skipping to 0:50 in the video below, Martial doesn't come across as being entirely comfortable speaking English yet.

When asked how he felt about his performance, the forward understandably kept his answer fairly short but sweet.

"We played good today and with Jesse we played good.

"I hope Saturday we win again. It was a good game, we continue like this."

Man United supporters certainly won't mind if he continues to be a man of few words if he can maintain his fine start to the season.

In fact, most were just delighted to hear Martial's voice at all. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Topics:
Football
League Cup

