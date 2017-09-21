Michy Batshuayi left fans in stitches with his exchange with EA Sports on Twitter earlier in the month.

The Chelsea striker was upset with his rating on FIFA 18 and decided to let the game’s creators know about it.

“PLEASE EXPLAIN @EASPORTSFIFA 🤣🤣🤣,” he wrote, along with a gif of his disappointed face.

Batshuayi’s 80 rating is actually down from the 81 rating he received in FIFA 17, hence his frustration.

But EA Sports promised to review his rating if he continued to impress.

“Keep scoring goals and we'll talk…,” they wrote in response to the Belgian.

Batshuayi then threatened to completely ruin his relationship with EA Sports, taking a shot at their servers which have infuriated FIFA players for several years.

"Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK 🙊👀,” he wrote.

Batshuayi tweeted EA Sports after his hat-trick

Being downgraded was the only motivation Batshuayi needed to perform and he struck a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Batshuayi scored three times as Antonio Conte’s booked a meeting with Everton in the fourth round.

And he wasted no time after the final whistle in tweeting EA Sports.

“Can we talk now fam ... ??? How are the servers today 😂❤️,” he wrote.

EA Sports responded by offering Batshuayi an upgraded card with an overall rating of 99. It included 99 pace, 99 shooting and 98 dribbling, and looks absolutely terrific.

“Fair?,” they wrote.

Overwhelmed, the former Anderlecht striker told EA Sports to save the card for later and, rather respectably, asked them to deliver some free copies of FIFA 18 to his followers.

“Ahahah its too much now save it for later 😂😂😂 And some copies for my followers what do you think ??,” he wrote.

It’s worth following Batshuayi on Twitter just for his banter but if there’s also a chance to receive a copy of FIFA 18, we suggest following him right now if you don’t already.

Kennedy and Charly Musonda scored the other goals as Chelsea secured their place in the next round.

They will host Everton in the week commencing October 23.

