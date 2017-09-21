Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev has had a very up and down career with WWE, and has yet to find himself at the World Championship level.

"The Bulgarian Brute" signed with WWE back in 2010 and was sent to the promotion's then-developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before it morphed into NXT. He would align himself with Lana, who served as his manager, and defeated multiple Superstars in one on one competition such as Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Sin Cara. He finally made his main roster debut in the 2014 Royal Rumble, in which he was eliminated by four men after entering in the sixth spot.

Rusev went undefeated for over 100 days on the main roster, picking up victories over the likes of Big E, Xavier Woods, Sheamus, and John Cena. He downed Sheamus for the United States Title but would go on to lose it to Cena at WrestleMania 31 which ended his 146 day undefeated streak.

He would continue his rivalry with Cena before eventually landing a feud with Dolph Ziggler, in which Lana would leave him in favor of "The Showoff." This storyline would soon be scrapped, however, as news of Rusev and Lana's real-life engagement broke. He would then join The League Of Nations alongside Sheamus, King Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio.

Rusev would go on to capture the WWE United States Championship by defeating Kalisto at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV). He would then go on to drop the title to Roman Reigns at the Clash Of Champions PPV, in which his reign of 126 days was ended. Around March of of this year, however, "The Bulgarian Brute" suffered an injury that required him to get surgery, seeing he and Lana disappear from WWE TV as a result.

He would finally return this past April to confront John Cena on SmackDown Live, who he would go on to lose a Flag Match against at Battleground. This would lead to a rivalry between Rusev and former WWE Champion Randy Orton, who defeated Rusev at SummerSlam in just 10 seconds.

After some time off WWE TV, Rusev returned to discuss the embarrassing loss and how it affected his family, before vowing to take out a legend in revenge. That legend appears to be none other than Orton himself, who Rusev recently defeated on SmackDown this past Tuesday night. Shortly after his win Rusev was interviewed by Renee Young backstage to get his reaction, and it was arguably the best interview of his career:

