Hulk Hogan is arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time, but he is currently on the outs with the WWE as he was released by the company in 2015.

Hogan began his professional wrestling career back in 1977 and slowly evolved "Hulkamania" into a worldwide phenomenon, as he became one of the biggest icons in America during the 80s. Hogan worked for promotions such as WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), American Wrestling Association (AWA), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling).

During his time in WWE Hogan was able to rack up a Tag Team Championship reign with Edge, six World Heavyweight Title wins, and two Royal Rumble match wins (1990, 1991). In WCW, Hogan was able to win the promotion's World Title six times as well. His legendary career was commemorated in 2005 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Article continues below

Back in 2015, however, some controversy began to surround the wrestling legend, when tape leaked out of him drunk and making extremely violent racial slurs. As soon as everything became public, WWE decided to terminate Hogan's legend deal and have essentially cut all ties with him.

He recently did an interview with OBJECTified on FOX News to talk about the incident, and opened up about how WWE handled the situation by firing him. Hogan revealed that after everything went down he really didn't expect to get fired by WWE, which took him by surprise (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"When I heard this was going to happen, I called them on a Thursday or a Friday. As I hung up the phone that night, they fired me in the morning," Hogan said.

"It really caught me off guard, I didn't expect it because the WWE knows who I am. I'm not that person, that's not who I am and that's not what I do."

"I think they did what was best for business," he said. "They were worried about losing sponsors and network support."

"It was tough, it hit me hard," Hogan said. "When you look at a 40-year career, it's just gone."

What are your thoughts on Hogan's comments regarding why WWE decided to terminate his contract? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms