Kevin Owens has been working his entire career to get to the spot he's currently in with the WWE, but he definitely never expected to be a part of what he did on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Owens began his professional wrestling career in 2000 and impressed with his in-ring ability working for promotions such as International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS), Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Ring Of Honor (ROH), and finally WWE. He was sent to the company's developmental program of NXT, where he immediately made his presence felt by winning the NXT Title. In 2015 Owens made his main roster debut by challenging John Cena for the Untied States Title, which he wouldn't win but did defeat Cena in one-on-one competition cleanly.

"KO" would go on to continue his rivalry with Cena, before feuding with the likes of Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, Goldberg, AJ Styles, and now of course SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. Owens has won the WWE Universal Title, a two time Intercontinental Champion, and a three time United States Champion.

After failing to capture the Untied States Title back from AJ Styles, Owens pointed the finger at Shane McMahon for being responsible, as he served as the Special Guest Referee for their match at SummerSlam. Owens forced McMahon to attack him on SmackDown Live after mentioning his children, prompting his father, Vince McMahon, to appear on the program the next week in attempt to smooth things over.

Following the announcement that Owens and Shane would meet inside Hell In A Cell to settle their differences, Owens tricked Vince into giving him amnesty for attacking any McMahon if provoked. "KO" then unleashed a vicious beating on Vince McMahon inside the ring that left him bloodied in addition to a kayfabe injury to his ribs.

Owens recently did an interview with The Pueblo Chieftan to discuss the segment, and stated that it's something he never thought would happen (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"That was my first time being in the ring with Vince McMahon. For a lifelong WWE fan, it was pretty special -- definitely a moment in my career I never really thought would happen and one that I will remember for a very long time.

"And one I think Vince will remember as well."

