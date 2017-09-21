If there's one thing Daniel Bryan knows, it's how to get over, and that's something that former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn hasn't been able to do on the WWE's main roster thus far.

Bryan began wrestling back in 1999 and finally got his big break in the WWE in 2010 when he won the United States Championship. After winning a Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Bryan would go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his briefcase on The Big Show at the Tables Ladders and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view (PPV).

He would go on to become one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE history after starting the beloved "YES! Movement," going on to headline WrestleMania 30 and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match involving Batista.

Article continues below

Due to an unfortunate injury, however, Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition and will likely never compete in a WWE ring ever again. Despite the fact that his wrestling career with WWE is over, his on-screen career is very much alive. Bryan was named the General Manger of SmackDown Live and is in charge of Tuesday nights on a weekly basis.

One of Bryan's stars on SmackDown Live is none other than Sami Zayn, a former NXT Champion who is the former best friend of ex-Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Since making his main roster debut in January of 2016, Zayn has failed to get over with fans and hasn't really taken off in his singles career.

Article continues below

Zayn has yet to win a singles title on the main roster and fans seem to be very uninterested in what he has been doing on TV. His character has gotten significantly less serious as he is usually a comedic act when he is given the opportunity to speak.

A fan recently asked Bryan on Twitter if he still wanted to have current RAW star Cesaro move over to SmackDown Live, to which he replied yes, however, he used to want Zayn on SmackDown as well, but admitted that hasn't turned out so well. Zayn replied to Bryan's comment and pretty much agreed with what he had to say:

What are your thoughts on Bryan and Zayn's exchange on Twitter regarding the former NXT champ's run on SmackDown Live? Is their still a hope that Zayn could emerge as a legit top star on Tuesday nights? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms