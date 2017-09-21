Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin was hyped up to be one of the biggest boxing fights of all time, and although it lived up to the hype inside the ring, the action in between the ropes was completely spoiled by the judges scorecards when it was all said and done.

Alvarez has been on an absolute tear in his boxing career, downing all who have stood in front of him except one man, perennial greatest of all time Floyd "Money" Mayweather who he suffered a decision loss to early on in his career. Since the loss, however, Canelo has evolved into boxing's biggest mega-star and his first true test since then came in the form of a powerful Kazakhstani who has yet to lose a fight in his professional career.

Golovkin is currently 35-years-old and has won 37 straight fights with 33 of those coming by way of knockout. When he met the Mexican star inside the ring, however, that unblemished record came to an end.

Article continues below

In the early portion of the fight things seemed pretty back-and-forth between the pair, before Golovkin was able to dominate from the fourth of fifth round onward. There wasn't a doubt in anybody's mind that Golovkin would hand Alvarez the second loss of his career when the final bell had rung, but that was further from the reality that the judges witnessed.

After the judges' scorecards were ready, the fight was ruled a ridiculous Majority Draw which sparked outrage within the boxing community. Legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach recently did an interview to reveal what he saw in the fight, and admitted he had GGG winning (quotes via Boxing Scene):

Article continues below

"Pretty good fight, I had 'Triple G' winning by two points, it was a close fight," the trainer said to BoxingScene.com earlier this week while back at work at his Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

"It was definitely entertaining. Alvarez moved quite a bit more than I thought he would carrying all that weight. He was in pretty good shape."

"It is because they'll have to do it again and everyone has to pretty much wait in line, now," conceded Roach. "It was a pretty good action fight and some good punches landed and both seemed to have really good chins. It was entertaining."

What are your thoughts on Roach's comments regarding Canelo vs. GGG? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms