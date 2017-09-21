Richard Sherman is one of the greatest cornerbacks the National Football League (NFL) has ever seen, and he's really putting the pressure on himself and his fellow defensive players on the Seattle Seahawks "Legion Of Boom" this season.

Sherman is a product of Stanford University where he began his career as a wide receiver, before making the switch to the defensive side of the ball late his his collegiate career. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, who had no idea that they would be picking up what would become one of the NFL's most elite cornerbacks of our era, and one of the most outspoken and entertaining characters in the league.

During his time with the Hawks, Sherman has won a SuperBowl (XLVIII), a four time Pro Bowler, a three time All Pro, a one time second team All Pro, and the league interceptions leader back in 2013.

Today, Sherman is still part of one of the most fierce defenses in the league in Seattle, alongside fellow stars such as Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark and newly acquired defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. While the defensive side of the ball more than holds its own, the Hawks offense still has a ton of work to do.

Two games into the NFL the Seahawks have only scored a total of 21 points. They rank nearly last in all offensive statistical rankings and struggle to produce anything significant on the gridiron. Despite this, Sherman still puts the heap of the responsibility on himself and his fellow defensive players (quotes via NFL.com):

"We've got a lot of highly paid guys on our side of the ball, a lot of guys who played the game at a high level. And there's a certain standard that's expected," Sherman said after the win, via The News Tribune.

"We expect it from ourselves," Sherman said. "We expect that, regardless of what happens on the other side of the ball.

"At the end of the day, it's really on us."

"It's not any tougher for us, or anything different we think about," Sherman said. "We think we hold ourselves to a high standard. You've got guys like Mike Bennett, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner, Kam, K.J., etcetera, etcetera, down the line, Earl, myself, rookies playing lights-out football."

