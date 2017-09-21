Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly-anticipated return following his five-match ban went rather terribly.

The Portuguese star, who was hit with a five-match ban last month, wasn’t close to his best as Real Madrid suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos pushed hard for a winner but were caught out when Antonio Barragan headed home in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, silencing the Santiago Bernabeu.

The result means Zinedine Zidane’s side now sit seven points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

It also means Real’s all-time Spanish record of scoring in 73 successive games is now over.

How strange that the streak would end in the game in which Ronaldo made his return.

The 32-year-old attempted 12 shots without scoring, which according to WhoScored is the most in a La Liga game since September 2015.

And his worst moment came when he missed an open goal after being played in by Gareth Bale.

Barça fan makes video of Ronaldo's 'highlights'

The miss was included in a video made by a Barcelona fan of Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ against Betis.

Gosh. Best to move on from that one, eh Ronnie?

What's happened to Real?

Of course it’s too early in the season to pay too much attention to Real’s defeat.

Barcelona still have to find a way to overcome Ousmane Dembele’s lengthy injury while Real Madrid have welcomed back one of the greatest players in history.

Yet it’s hard not to get the impression that Real might have taken their eye off the ball somewhat.

Everyone was heaping praise on Zidane and his team after their La Liga and Champions League successes of last season.

And that continued when they thrashed Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate in last month’s Spanish Super Cup.

But last night’s result, which followed successive home draws in the league to Valencia and Levante, has left the club with some work to do.

Zidane: 'The ball did not want to go in'

Zidane expressed his frustration that Real couldn’t find a way through but he insisted that nobody is panicking just yet.

"It's bad," the Frenchman said, per Marca. "This is football, when the ball just did not want to go in, this can happen.

"We did not have a great game but neither a bad game.

"We had chances, today the ball did not want to go in, especially here, in our home stadium.

“I love this word, tranquility. We are going to have tranquility. We will be calm."

With Ronaldo back, he has every reason to be calm.

