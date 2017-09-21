Marcus Rashford’s star continued to rise as the 19-year-old scored twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

The England international scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to set Man United on their way to a comfortable win.

The result, secured by goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, books the Red Devils’ place in the fourth round of the competition, where they will travel to Swansea City.

Jose Mourinho named Romelu Lukaku on the bench and Rashford stepped up in a huge way, scoring his fourth and fifth goals for his club this season.

His impressive performance came after he was named among the nominees for the 2017 Golden Boy award.

Rashford was nominated for the gong, which has been won in the past by Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba last year, but watched as Renato Sanches scooped the prize.

This time around he faces competition from Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Neville heaped praise on Rashford

Mbappe shot to stardom with a stunning 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions for AS Monaco and has made a bright start to life at PSG, scoring twice in three matches.

But in the eyes of former Man United player Phil Neville, Rashford shouldn’t fear going up against Mbappe because he’s just as good as him.

"Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe but nobody talks about Rashford in this country," Neville told Sky Sports after Man United’s win.

"Because he's English we just say 'he plays on the left wing, he's OK'.

"He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing.

"People say you have to play Rashford as a centre forward but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough.

"Rashford is in the same bracket as those two - £100m-£150m players - he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season.

"He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn't play but he did in all the big games. Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class."

Twitter destroyed Neville for his comments

Neville is known to exaggerate at times and fans on Twitter certainly feel as though he has done here.

Check out the best reaction below.

Still, the battle between Rashford, Mbappe and all the other promising attackers in the game promises to be exciting.

