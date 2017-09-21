Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Gareth Bale almost scored with cheeky flick against Real Betis

Real Madrid's remarkable run of scoring in every game since April 2016 finally came to an end last night, as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane's side failed to score for the 74th consecutive game despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the team after suspension.

Antonio Sanabria proved the hero for the visitors at the Bernabeu, heading home a stoppage-time winner to secure Betis' first victory over Madrid for 19 years.

Los Blancos failed to win for the third home game in a row, their worst run of form on their own turf for over six years, and lost further ground on Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

And Zidane will be feeling particularly frustrated given some of the chances he watched his side spurn.

Ronaldo was guilty of missing the best chance of the game just after half-time when he blazed a relatively simple opportunity over the bar.

Gareth Bale must have also thought he had scored when he met Lucas Vasquez's cross from the right with an unbelievably sweetly struck volley through his legs.

As you can see in the video below, it is one of those that as soon as you feel the ball leave your boot you think it's in.

And it would have been a fantastic goal had Betis' goalkeeper Antonio Adan not pulled off a stunning save to parry it onto the far post.

Bale's immediate reaction as he sees the ball bounce away from sums it up perfectly.

Had his effort gone in, it would have almost certainly silenced the section of Madrid supporters who have booed the Welsh international so far this season.

But as can be the cruel nature of football, Madrid's defeat is only likely to increase the pressure on Bale to improve his form in the coming weeks.

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Real Betis
Football
La Liga

